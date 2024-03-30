General Staff: 72 Combat Clashes, Ukrainian Air Force Launches 10 Strikes On Enemy Positions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 72 combat engagements took place at the front in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force launched 10 strikes on enemy positions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

The Russian army launched 38 missile attacks and 75 air strikes, fired 98 times using multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

“As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. High-rise buildings, medical facilities, cars, a school, a kindergarten and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed or damaged,” the report says.

At night, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine again, using Shahed UAVs and various types of cruise missiles. Information on this attack is being updated.

Over the past day, the following populated areas came under Russian air strikes: Kyrykivka of the Sumy region; Bochkove, Uspenivka, Khrypuny, Iziumske, Zybyne, Lyman in the Kharkiv region; Novoyehorivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Andriivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Oleksandropil, Karlivka, Kurakhove, Berdychi, Nevelske, Novobakhmutivka, Mezhove, Yasnobrodivka, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Staromayorske in the Donetsk region; Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 130 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the situation has remained unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to the threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 16 attacks near Terny in the Donetsk region and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, attempted to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian forces repelled four attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Umanske, Tonenke, Semenivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, tried to dislodge Ukrainian units out of their positions.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Vodiane in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 25 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers launched four unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region and northwest of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive Ukrainian units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions 3 times over the last day.

"Over the past day, the aircraft of the Defense Forces struck one enemy command post, one air defense system, as well as 10 manpower, weapons, and military equipment clusters," the General Staff added.

The Ukrainian missile troops struck two Russian manpower clusters, two air defense systems, and one artillery unit.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 84 enemy aerial targets on March 29.

Photo: General Staff