Indulge In The Culinary Experience Grandeur At Amaya, Dubai Mall

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 30 Mar 2024, 6:53 AM

Amaya is a culinary haven nestled within the vibrant heart of Dubai Mall. Located on the first floor of Dubai Mall, this restaurant is itself a world of exquisite cuisine and awe-inspiring vistas of the iconic Burj Khalifa and downtown skyline.

At Amaya, the vision of founders Murat Tütüncü and Mohamed Ezzat comes to life in every detail, from the meticulously crafted dishes to the stunning interior design by contemporary artist Joseph Klibansky.

Amaya presents a contemporary experience featuring three pillars enhanced by digital art, dynamically transforming with the shifting ambiance from daytime to evening. With its unique blend of culinary excellence and digital art, Amaya has become a hotspot for celebrities from around the world, including French Montana, Jason Derulo, Rick Ross, Rich the Kid, Justsul, Booba, Meek Mill, Swae Lee, Dzouzi, Omah Lay, Hasbulla, Fabulous, YG, Luciano, Rakitic,Lil Durk, DJ Topic, Noel Robinson (noelgoescrazy) and many more. Experience the allure of Amaya and join the ranks of the elite in a dining experience like no other.

Join me on this unforgettable journey through the flavours and sights of Amaya as I take you to an adventure of experiential reading through my content lens.

A Culinary Oasis:

As you step into Amaya, you're immediately greeted by an ambience that exudes elegance and warmth. The tantalizing aroma of freshly prepared dishes fills the air, inviting you to indulge in a culinary adventure like no other. From the moment you peruse the menu, it's evident that each dish is crafted with passion and precision, promising to tantalize your taste buds and transport you to the sun-drenched shores of the Mediterranean.

A Feast for the Senses:

Savoring each delectable dish at Amaya is a sensory experience like no other. Imagine biting into the creamy Burrata Salad, where the rich, velvety cheese melts in your mouth, perfectly complemented by bursts of ripe tomatoes and fragrant basil. And as you sip on a refreshing La Vie En Rose, a Rose-based sour beverage with the citrusy bubble that dance on your palate, enhancing the bold flavours of the cuisine. Meanwhile, your gaze is drawn to the majestic Burj Khalifa, its towering silhouette framed against the backdrop of the Dubai Mall Fountain, creating a mesmerizing spectacle that captivates the senses.

A Memorable Culinary Journey:

At Amaya, every detail is meticulously curated to ensure a memorable dining experience. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply indulging in a leisurely meal with loved ones, you're greeted with warm hospitality and impeccable service that sets the stage for an unforgettable evening. From the elegant decor to the stunning surroundings, every moment spent at Amaya is a celebration of tradition, culture, and culinary excellence.

Deals not to miss:

Breakfast

Timing on Weekdays: 10am- 1pm

Timing on Weekends: 10am- 3pm



Business lunch

Price: Dh149 per person

Timing: 12pm - 3pm



Business lunch with Shisha

Price: Dh 199 per person

Timing: 12pm – 3 pm

Delightful Dishes:

Prepare to embark on a culinary journey that spans the diverse flavours of the Mediterranean. For breakfast, why not indulge in a customizable breakfast platter, featuring an array of delights such as freshly grilled halloumi, savoury soujouk, and a selection of olives? And for those seeking a taste of Turkey, the borek a flaky pastry filled with savoury fillings is an absolute must-try. Meanwhile, the business lunch menu offers a tempting selection of starters, mains, and desserts, including the succulent Shish Taouk and the indulgent Wild Mushroom Risotto, ensuring there's something to satisfy every craving.

Beverage Bliss:

Indulge in a selection of signature mocktails that are expertly crafted to complement the bold flavours of the cuisine. The wide array of beverages tantalizes the taste buds with its refreshing blend of citrus and floral notes. Each sip is a revelation, perfectly balancing the flavours of the cuisine and leaving you craving for more.

The Perfect Setting:

Whether you choose to dine under the twinkling lights of the Dubai skyline or cosy up indoors amidst elegant decor and plush furnishings, Amaya offers the perfect setting for any occasion. With its picturesque views of the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall Fountain, every seat offers a front-row view of the city's most iconic landmarks, creating an ambience that's both intimate and breathtaking.

Dining at Amaya is more than just a meal it's an immersive culinary experience that captivates the senses and transports you to a world of indulgence and delight. So why wait? Book your table today and embark on a gastronomic journey at Amaya, where culinary artistry meets breathtaking views in the heart of Dubai Mall.