Get Your Hands On The AI-Powered HONOR Magic6 Pro

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The all-new smartphone revolutionizes the way people live, work, and connect with its leading AI capabilities and innovations.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Following the highly successful pre-order period, HONOR, the global technology brand announced the official availability of the HONOR Magic6 Pro, its latest flagship smartphone in the UAE market boasting cutting-edge AI technology and industry-leading features across the camera, user experience, device interaction

and performance.

The upgraded AI Falcon Camera System, including 50MP Wide camera, 50MP Ultra-wide

camera, and 180MP Periscope Telephoto camera the device features impressive advancements in photography. Thanks to an upgraded AI capture algorithm, the HONOR AI Motion Sensing Capture predicts and captures decisive moments in ultra-high definition effortlessly.

With the all-new MagicOS 8.0, HONOR is bringing users a glimpse of the future by offering

remarkable connectivity. HONOR Magic6 Pro boasts the innovative AI-powered Magic Portal

feature. This intelligent assistant helps you streamline your day by letting you drag and drop between different apps quickly with single tap for efficient multitasking.

Simply click and hold on text, images, or files, then drag them to the edge of the screen to open the sidebar, which shows recommended applications based on your preferences. Whether you are looking for directions to a place, have spotted a must-have item and want to start shopping, or wish to share something with friends, with a simple swipe, you can accomplish your tasks in the blink of an eye.

HONOR introduces an innovative solution to address the common smartphone frustration of

sound leakage. Debuting on the HONOR Magic6 Pro, the upgraded AI Privacy Call 3.0 feature is supported by AI and enhanced with Directional Sound Technology. This advanced technology effectively prevents sound leakage, ensuring more private phone calls for users.

Pricing and Availability HONOR Magic6 Pro is available for purchase in Black and Epi Green for AED 3999. Upon purchase, consumers will get free gifts worth AED 1695 including Smart Ring, HONOR Magic6 Pro Phone Cover, 6 months screen protection, 14 days replacement policy. Consumers can get HONOR Magic6 Pro through HONOR Online Store, Carrefour, ECity, Emax, Jumbo, lulu,Sharaf DG, Amazon, Noon and Etisalat by e&.