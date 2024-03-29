Mcdonald's UAE Donates Dh1 Million To Mothers' Endowment Campaign

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 29 Mar 2024, 1:12 PM

McDonald's UAE announced this week its contribution of Dh1 million to the Mothers' Endowment campaign, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The campaign honours mothers and strengthens the nation's humanitarian efforts by providing educational support to millions globally.

Drawing inspiration from the pivotal role of mothers as invaluable mentors to the younger generation, the campaign pays tribute to their enduring influence and guidance with an objective to raise a fund of Dh1 billion. McDonald's UAE's contribution to the campaign is part of broader initiatives aimed at uplifting and supporting the community. This donation aligns with the company's ongoing efforts and coincides with the Ramadan donation platform, supporting Emirates Red Crescent humanitarian aid efforts.

Walid Fakih, CEO at McDonald's UAE, said: "Contributing to the Mothers' Endowment campaign and its values, along with the tangible positive outcomes of the fund aligns with our commitment as a responsible corporate citizen. This donation reflects our enduring dedication to education and empowerment, reflecting seamlessly with our core values."

The Mothers' Endowment campaign also draws inspiration from the vision of Sheikh Mohammed, which aims to foster sustainable charity and humanitarian efforts within a comprehensive institutional framework, emphasising the crucial role of education in improving quality of life and promoting development.