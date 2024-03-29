Brilliant Tajamhor Retains Al Dibal Cup With Five-Length Victory At Al Rayyan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Khalifa bin Sheail Al Kuwari-owned Tajamhor retained the Al Dibal Cup, storming to a dominant victory in the Local Purebred Arabian Handicap race at Al Rayyan Racecourse on Wednesday night.

The Zuhair Mohsen-trained under Anas Al Seyabi looked a class apart in the 1900m feature, claiming an impressive five-length win over AJS Haizum, ridden by Szczepan Mazur in the contest. Jockey Abdul Aziz Fahad guided Habes to third place in the race.

The Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) 38th Al Rayyan Meeting turned out to be a successful event for owner Al Kuwari as Hidalgo Du Croate from his stable also bagged victory in the Purebred Arabian Handicap (60-80). The seven-year-old gelding, also schooled by Mohsen, was ridden by Maxim Bozzio.



Anas Al Seyabi guides Tajamhor to second straight title.

“I want to congratulate my parents, the coach Zuhair Mohsen, and Anas Al Siyabi for this well-deserved victory,” Al Kuwari said after winning the feature.

“We had a successful day especially since the current season was not the best for us in terms of results as compared to the previous seasons.”

Meanwhile, trainer Mohsen walked away with three titles as Mobilise, piloted by Soufiane Saadi, clinched the Thoroughbred Handicap (70-90) trophy with a five-length win.

Also on Wednesday night, Abdulla Rashid Al Hajri rode Shobrom to Thoroughbred Handicap (60-80) win, while Jabahat landed the Local Thoroughbred Handicap (30-50) title under Ivan Rossi.

Hamad Al Jehani-trained John Steed combined with jockey Arnaud De Lepine to claim the Thoroughbred Novice Plate victory while Keheilan Al Sakab sprinted to Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate triumph with Mohammed Hassan Ali Alabdulmalik in the saddle.