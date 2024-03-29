4 Canadian School Boards Demand C$4 Billion In Damages From Social Media Platforms

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Four Canadian school boards have filed a complaint against social media companies Meta, TikTok, and Snapchat, demanding compensation of 4 billion Canadian dollars.

According to Reuters, in a joint statement released Thursday, these school boards claimed that these companies' products have harmed students.

These boards say that these companies' products are designed for“unwarranted use” and have altered children's thinking, learning, and behaviour.

In a joint statement, these boards stated that they are compelled to invest more in support programs to mitigate the harms caused by using social networks in children.

This complaint has been filed by the school boards of the Toronto District, Peel, the Toronto Catholic District, and the Ottawa-Carleton District.

According to conducted research, the use of platforms such as Instagram and Facebook can be addictive and lead to anxiety and depression.

Last year, 33 states in the United States also filed a complaint against Meta, alleging that its products are causing mental health problems in children and adolescents.

