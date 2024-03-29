               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Reveals Total Amount From Petroleum Product Sales To China


3/29/2024 8:08:26 AM

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

China imported 15,700 tonnes of petroleum products fromAzerbaijan in January-February 2024, Azernews reports, citing data from the General Customs Administration of thePeople's Republic of China.

The entire volume of products was delivered in February.

Supplies are estimated at approximately $6.8 million in valueterms.

The administration has not provided data for the same periodlast year.

Meantime, the administration said that China exported around2,600 tonnes of jet fuel to Azerbaijan in January-February 2024, anincrease of 10.9% year-on-year by approximately $2.4 million,growth of 1.7 %.

