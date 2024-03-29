Zelensky Fires Ambassador To Moldova

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Marko Shevchenko from the post of Ukraine's Ambassador to Moldova.
According to Ukrinform, the relevant Decree No. 192/2024 of March 29 was published on the president's website. Read also:
The decree reads: "Marko Oleksandrovych Shevchenko shall be dismissed from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Moldova."
As reported, Shevchenko held the position of Ambassador to Moldova since December 18, 2019.
Photo: President's Office
