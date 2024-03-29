               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Zelensky Fires Ambassador To Moldova


3/29/2024 8:08:11 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Marko Shevchenko from the post of Ukraine's Ambassador to Moldova.

According to Ukrinform, the relevant Decree No. 192/2024 of March 29 was published on the president's website.

Read also: ISW on provocation in Transnistria: Russia trying to destabilize situation in Moldova from within

The decree reads: "Marko Oleksandrovych Shevchenko shall be dismissed from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Moldova."

As reported, Shevchenko held the position of Ambassador to Moldova since December 18, 2019.

Photo: President's Office

MENAFN29032024000193011044ID1108036531

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search