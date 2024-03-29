Bus Crash Kills 45 People In S. Africa - BBC

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 29 (KUNA) -- Forty-five people have died in South Africa after the bus they were in plunged some 50 meters (165 feet) off a bridge into a ravine late Thursday, according to the BBC.

The bus crashed through a barrier and caught fire when it hit the ground in the north-eastern Limpopo province, said the BBC, citing South African authorities.

Thirty-four body bags have been taken from the scene but only nine bodies are identifiable, they said, adding that the passengers were pilgrims traveling from Botswana's capital, Gaborone, to an Easter service in the town of Moria, according to the authorities.

The vehicle lost control and went off a bridge on the Mmamatlakala mountain pass between Mokopane and Marken, around 300km (190 miles) north of Johannesburg, they said.

The only survivor was an eight-year-old girl who was receiving medical attention for serious injuries, they added.

Rescue operations went on late into Thursday evening and continued the next morning. (end)

mt









MENAFN29032024000071011013ID1108036501