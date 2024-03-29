Students Of Sharjah Performing Arts Academy Perform Their Own Production And Execution For The First Time

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Sharjah, UAE, 29 March 2024:

For the first time ever, the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy (SPAA) organised an artistic evening featuring live Arabic music and innovative performances, fully produced and executed by its talented production arts students. With different ages and nationalities, the event was attended by a large audience of art lovers and those interested in Arabic music and production arts. The evening highlighted the students' exceptional skills in stage management, sound, lighting, and live event planning and directing, efficiently and according to international standards.

'We strive to lead inspiration in performing arts. We also seek to develop artistic talents through innovative education and creative performances locally and regionally, by providing a unique platform for students to display their talents internationally in many performing arts, and directing them to participate in international events and competitions,' said Peter Barlow, Executive Director of SPAA.

'The impressive skills that the audience witnessed today is the result of continuous efforts and limitless passion from our students, who demonstrated an advanced level in production arts and live performance,' added Barlow.

'We are committed to training and educating our students according to the highest international standards and practices in the performing arts industry, both theoretical and practical. This supports our vision and strategy to prepare qualified graduates equipped with the necessary skills to lead the future of this field in the local and global markets,' said Rajaa Ahmed Alhamsh, Deputy Director at SPAA.

'Having a diverse faculty contributes to providing a rich range of experiences and knowledge to our students and providing them with the essential skills for a unique outlook in performing arts,' added Alhamsh.

Students of musical theatre, acting, and production arts at SPAA presented a wonderful event entitled 'Ahlan Ramadan!'. During the event, the students performed a series of medleys from the religious and non-religious classic repertoire shared by Syria and Egypt, with the participation of Syrian artists Amjad Abu Ammar on Oud, Bahr Farha on percussion, vocals by Abdullah Fattal, Moroccan artist Yosra Kebrone, Egyptian artists Sara Selim, Menna Bashary, Hana Moataz, Abdullah Mohammed, Mohammed Gouda, and Palestinian artist Hani Al-Dahshan, lead vocalist and Qanun player. The opening and closing of the event featured the song 'Ramadan Gana', and the performers dressed in the traditional apparel of cantors of antiquity, designed by the students themselves.

The students were responsible for the production and execution of the entire show, from planning to execution. By designing every aspect of the event, including music, sound, lighting, decoration, and costumes, they offered the audience an enchanting experience. The event reflected the students' talents, creativity, and innovation, and allowed them to apply what they have learned in a real and professional environment.

'Choosing this Academy was a decision I took to create a lifestyle and a bright professional future for myself. Through a journey in a creative world that combines music, movement, and narrative, this unique, transformative experience ignites my soul and allows me to immerse myself in the beauty of performance arts,' said Yosra Kebrone from Morocco, a fourth-year student at the SPAA, Department of Musical Theatre.

'I was happy to be part of the Iftar event during the month of Ramadan, where I participated with a group of Islamic songs alongside my talented colleagues,' Kebrone added.

'This show was a wonderful experience and a huge opportunity for us to apply what we learned in the classroom and present it to the audience on ground. We worked together as one team in all stages of production, from planning, coordination, and music, to execution and actual management of the event and the entire show. I was proud to see this interaction and applause from the attendees,' said Mariam Azar, a fourth-year production arts student.

'I was extremely proud to see this show live after it was just a plan on paper,' added Azar.

SPAA is the only dedicated performing arts academy in the MENA region, leading higher education for professional performing arts and production, through three main programmes to obtain a Bachelor of Arts degree, including: acting, musical theatre, and production. Furthermore, SPAA recently launched Master of Fine Arts in theatre and live performances, with three specialisations: directing, production, and decor and costume design.