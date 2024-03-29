Mercato Hosts Special Iftar Event For Students Of Determination From Rashid Centre

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) As Ramadan, the month of giving and mercy, unfolds, Mercato seized the opportunity to spread joy by hosting a special iftar event for students of determination from the Rashid Centre for People of Determination.

The event, held at Mercato, welcomed over 20 students and their families who gathered to enjoy a delightful iftar experience courtesy of Shake Shack restaurant. The evening was further enhanced with entertainment featuring mascot characters and gifts generously provided by Toys R Us store. Each child received a personalized gift bag, aiming to bring smiles and happiness to their faces.

Nisreen Boustani, PR & Corporate Communications Manager of Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah, expressed her delight in hosting such a meaningful event. 'It has been a pleasure to extend our hospitality to the People of Determination from Rashid Centre. Our objective is simple to bring joy and a sense of belonging to these children, making them feel an integral part of our society. Mercato remains committed to fostering inclusivity and spreading happiness within the community, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.'