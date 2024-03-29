Secretary-General Appoints Azerbaijan's Rasul Baghirov UN Resident Coordinator In Belarus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointedRasul Baghirov of Azerbaijan as the United Nations ResidentCoordinator in Belarus, with the host government's approval. Hisstart date is March 30, Azernews reports.

Dr. Baghirov brings more than 25 years of experience in humandevelopment, health, education, and social protection. He currentlyserves as the Head of Country Strategy and Support Unit within theDirector-General's Office at the World Health Organisation (WHO) inGeneva.

Prior to that, he led the WHO multi-country office in Samoa,American Samoa, the Cook Islands, Niue, and Tokelau; steeredprogramme management and health systems in multiple WHO dutystations across Europe, the Caribbean, and the Western Pacific; andserved with the World Bank Group, where he collaborated closelywith governments, civil society organisations, partners, and donorcommunities to design and implement evidence-based policies andservices.

Dr. Baghirov holds professional degrees in medicine, generalmanagement, and health economics from universities spanning Baku,London, Nottingham (United Kingdom), and Aberdeen (UnitedKingdom).