Advanced Robotics Partners With Meltio To Boost Growth Of Additive Manufacturing In Italy Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Advanced Robotics , and Meltio , a disruptive laser metal deposition technology manufacturer, have agreed a partnership within which Advanced Robotics is going to play a key role in the distribution and support of the Meltio metal 3D printing solutions in the Italian market, as an official sales partner.

Meltio offers a pioneering metal 3D printing solution that enables industrial applications with a process built around welding wire, the safest, cleanest, and most affordable metal feedstock in the market.

Advanced Robotics will focus on building a supportive ecosystem for Meltio's technology in the Italian territory partnering and driving business opportunities alongside technology centers, tooling machine companies, robotic integrators, academia, and industry.

Luca Verzeletti, technical engineer at Advanced Robotics, says:“We are excited about our emerging partnership with Meltio, as this is a landmark moment for the Italian industry.

“Whether our customer is looking for a conventional 3D metal printer or a printing system integrated with a CNC machine or a robotic arm 3D printing system for industry that seamlessly combines addition and subtraction processes, utilizing the best aspects of both technologies; or prefers integration with a robotic arm for greater freedom in creating large, complex parts and innovative exterior coatings – with Meltio we will fit any of these scenarios.

