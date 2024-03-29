(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Seeq Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Market Leadership Award for Industrial Analytics

The Seeq platform delivers advanced analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence capabilities that enable customers to use their operational time series data and gain in-depth business insights.

San Antonio, TX - December 20, 2023 - Frost & Sullivan is pleased to recognize Seeq with the 2023 Global Market Leadership Award for industrial analytics. Seeq is a world-leading provider of advanced industrial analytics that offers next-generation solutions to help global businesses accelerate their digital transformation efforts, and improve efficiency and productivity.

Seeq helps global leaders in oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, mining, and more drive profitability and sustainability via its advanced analytics, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) time series data platform. The company addresses the unique demands of the industrial sector by delivering front-line subject matter experts and engineers near real-time access to their critical operational data and user-friendly capabilities that power analyses, collaboration, and advanced ML and AI, both in the Seeq platform and via external providers. Seeq solutions integrate with existing customer software, including cloud services, ML pipelines, business intelligence tools, and data science notebooks. This results in a highly convenient single platform where customers can access multiple data sources, gain valuable insights, and accelerate decision-making.

“As a leading provider of advanced analytics and industrial AI, we're delighted to be named Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Market Leader for the industrial analytics solutions industry,” said Dr. Lisa Graham, CEO at Seeq.“Industrial companies are turning to digital solutions to scale, empower and maximize access to data to drive sustainability, operational excellence and profitability. This recognition from Frost & Sullivan validates Seeq's success in empowering these organizations to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives by making operational time series data insights available to all stakeholders for improved business outcomes.”

Additionally, Seeq experienced significant global growth fueled by its high-level partnerships with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, which regularly collaborate with the company to develop features specific to their offerings. These partnerships build greater trust in the company and help Seeq develop increasingly sophisticated products for the industrial applications.

“By leveraging its core competency with time series data and focusing on advanced analytics for process manufacturing and other industrial companies, as opposed to many general-purpose applications, Seeq can deliver better results, solutions, and connections with the right audiences in the world's largest manufacturing companies,” said Samantha Fisher, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Through market research and customer feedback, Seeq consistently upgrades its existing solutions while developing and launching new products, ensuring it exceeds customer expectations and performs optimally compared to the competition. Additionally, the company incorporates and leverages leading-edge technologies into its portfolio to enhance overall performance and meet evolving customer demands.

“With a concentration on product quality, Seeq strengthens its status as a market leader. To achieve its primary goal of enabling self-service analytics, the company focuses on creating simple-to-use, fast, and highly reliable software that evolves quickly to meet the industrial sector's ever-expanding needs. Thus, the company integrates a robust approach that assures high quality and consistent performance throughout the product lifecycle,” noted Sebastián Trolli, senior industry analyst for industrial technologies at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased ROI it offers customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Seeq

Seeq, a global leader in advanced analytics and AI for industrial companies, delivers a self-service, enterprise SaaS platform and solutions to accelerate critical insights and action from historically unused data. Oil and gas, pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, utility, renewable energy, and numerous other vertical industries rely on Seeq to optimize business and production outcomes, including yield, margins, quality, and sustainability. Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees and partners across the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and South America. To learn more about Seeq, visit

