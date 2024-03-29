Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Invites Australia-Based Issuers To Dual List

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A recent blog written by Fernanda De La Torre highlights Upstream, the next-generation exchange and retail securities trading app, and invites Australia-based issuers seeking to expand reach to a global audience to dual list. Upstream provides dual listing capabilities to Australian issuers on all the major exchanges including ASX (Australian Securities Exchange), NSX (National Stock Exchange of Australia) and more. In addition, as part of MERJ, an overseas national securities exchange, qualified issuers may fast-track listing on Upstream. The piece covers a number of reasons why dual listing is encouraged, including Upstream's ability to offer ASX, NSX and other issuers a complementary market that aligns with their interests. De La Torre further explains,“The benefits and methodologies of Upstream dual listings may directly increase Australian issuers' global shareholder base, market capitalization and liquidity while giving global investors the opportunity to access and invest in interesting Australian companies.”
To view the full blog, visit
About Upstream
Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market, is a global securities trading app. Powered by a proprietary, transparency first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app.
.
