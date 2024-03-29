CATPEPE (CATPEPE), Is A Memecoin On BEP20, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted CATPEPE (CATPEPE) on March 28, 2024, for all BitMart users. The CATPEPE/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 10:00 (UTC).







What is CATPEPE (CATPEPE)?

A crypto coin that's as playful as a kitten and as meme-tastic as your favorite internet sensation. That's CAT PEPE for you! It's not just another run-of-the-mill cryptocurrency; it's a whole new breed of digital currency designed to bring a smile to your face and a sparkle to your virtual wallet.

Why CATPEPE (CATPEPE)?

The platform empowers individuals to express themselves freely, unleashing their inner creativity and charisma.

$CATPEPE embodies the revolutionary spirit of the meme culture, challenging conventions and redefining what it means to be a meme coin.

In a sea of cryptocurrencies, $CATPEPE stands out as a beacon of uniqueness and originality.

With $CATPEPE, you're not just participate in a meme coin – you're participate in a vision, a movement, and a promise of prosperity.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About CATPEPE (CATPEPE)

Token Name: CATPEPE

Token Symbol: CATPEPE

Token Type: BEP20

Total Supply: 666,666,666,666,666 CATPEPE

To learn more about CATPEPE (CATPEPE), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

