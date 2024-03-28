Rise In Jordan's Exports To EU, Arab Free Trade Area, North America Amidst Asian Market Decline - DOS

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Thursday that the value of national exports to the EU increased in January to JD37 million, compared with JD23 million for the same month last year, driven by an increase in Jordanian exports to The Netherlands, totalling JD13 million.

National exports to the Greater Arab Free Trade Area also increased by 2.4 per cent in January, amounting to JD210 million, compared with JD205 million in the same month of the preceding year. This increase was largely attributed to a rise in national exports to the Iraqi market, which surged by JD51 million, according to the DoS.

The report also highlighted that the value of national exports to the North American Free Trade Agreement in January, increased by 18.5 per cent to JD192 million, up from JD162 million for the same month in 2023, fuelled by an increase in Jordanian exports to the US, reaching JD186 million, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.



The value of national exports to non-Arab Asian countries in January 2024 showed a decrease of 8.1 per cent, totalling approximately JD102 million, compared with JD111 million in the same month of the previous year, driven by a decrease in Jordanian exports to the Indian market, which amounted to JD45 million, according to the report.



The value of national exports to other economic blocs experienced a decline of 38.8 per cent in January this year, reaching around JD52 million, compared with JD85 million for the same month last year, due to a decrease in exports to the free zone, amounting to around JD23 million.