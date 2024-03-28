Schwarzenegger Shares Pic Of 'Pacemaker', Says Will Be Ready For 'Fubar 2' Shoot Next Month

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, March 29 (IANS) Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has given a health update and shared that he will be ready to shoot for the second season of 'Fubar' by next month.

The actor shared a picture of himself with a thank you note for those who sent him messages.

Schwarzenegger went on to assure his fans that the health issues will not keep him from shooting.

“Absolutely not,” Schwarzenegger said about whether he'd be prevented from shooting.“I will be ready to film in April,” reports deadline.

The actor shared a photo of himself reclining on a chair, with a red wire running out of his ear into the pacemaker.

Of the“pacemaker,” he wrote sarcastically,“you can only see it if you're really looking for it.”

Talking about 'Fubar', it revolves around a CIA operative on the verge of retirement, who discovers a family secret and is forced to go back into the field for one last job.

The series also has Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley and Jay Baruchel.