Tajamhor Defends Al Dibal Cup Crown

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Khalifa bin Sheail al-Kuwari-owned Tajamhor successfully defended his Al Dibal Cup crown in another victory for trained Zuhair Mohsen on Thursday.

At the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) Al Rayyan Racecourse, under jockey Anas al-Seyabi, the favourite five-year-old grey colt defeated Al Jeryan Stud's Ajs Haizum by impressive five lengths to win the 1900m Local Purebred Arabian Handicap race. It was the third straight win for trainer Mohsen on the card. Jockey Abdul Aziz Fahad guided Habes to third place in the race.

QREC Racing Manager, Abdulla Rashid al-Kubaisi, presented the trophies to the winners.

QREC's 38th Al Rayyan meeting turned out to be a successful event for owner al-Kuwari as Hidalgo Du Croate from his stable also bagged victory in the Purebred Arabian Handicap (60-80). The seven-year-old gelding, also schooled by Mohsen, was ridden by Maxim Bozzio.“I want to congratulate my parents, the coach Zuhair Mohsen, and Anas al-Siyabi for this well-deserved victory,” al-Kuwari said after winning the feature race.

“We had a successful day especially since the current season was not the best for us in terms of results as compared to the previous seasons.”

Meanwhile, trainer Mohsen walked away with three titles as Mobilise, piloted by Soufiane Saadi, clinched the Thoroughbred Handicap (70-90) trophy with a five-length win. Also on Wednesday night, Abdulla Rashid al-Hajri rode Shobrom to Thoroughbred Handicap (60-80) win, while Jabahat landed the Local Thoroughbred Handicap (30-50) title under Ivan Rossi.

Hamad al-Jehani-trained John Steed combined with jockey Arnaud De Lepine to claim the Thoroughbred Novice Plate victory while Keheilan al-Sakab sprinted to Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate triumph with Mohamed Hassan Ali Alabdulmalik in the saddle.

RESULTS

38th Al Rayyan Meeting: Al Dibal Cup Day

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

1: Al Dibal Cup, Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (70-90)

Tajamhor, Zuhair Mohsen, Anas al-Seyabi

2 - Thoroughbred Handicap (70-90)

Mobilise, Zuhair Mohsen, Soufiane Saadi

3 - Purebred Arabian Handicap (60-80)

Hidalgo Du Croate, Zuhair Mohsen, Maxim Bozzio

4 - Thoroughbred Handicap (60-80)

Shobrom, Owaida Salem al-Hajri, Abdulla Rashid al-Hajri

5 - Local Thoroughbred Handicap (30-50)

Jabahat, Jihad El Ahmad, Ivan Rossi

6 - Thoroughbred Novice Plate

John Steed, Hamad al-Jehani, Arnaud De Lepine

7 - Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate

Keheilan al-Sakab, Bader YA al-Baloshi, Mohamed Hassan Ali Alabdulmalik

