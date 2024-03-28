CNH Announces Initiative To Make Sustainable Equipment More Affordable

(MENAFN- 3BL) CNH Capital , CNH 's financial services engine specialized in the financing and leasing of agricultural and construction equipment, announced the launch of a special campaign across key European markets.

The aim is to reduce the cost of financing sustainable equipment for end customers in 2024.

This initiative, spanning Italy, France, Spain, United Kingdom, Germany, Benelux, Poland, and Austria, offers preferential financing terms for acquiring or accessing next-generation sustainable equipment from CNH brands. It addresses both the growing customer demand for sustainable solutions and the need for environmental responsibility.

CNH Capital is deeply committed to supporting its customers' transition to sustainable practices. This innovative campaign applies specifically to bio-methane tractors, methanisation units, precision technology kits, and electric machines, in addition to any future sustainable equipment offerings from CNH brands.

"In a rapidly evolving technological landscape, CNH Capital is proud to partner with our customers on their journey towards a more sustainable future" said François Millot, Head of EMEA Financial Services at CNH. "This campaign underscores our commitment to innovation and sustainable development in Agriculture and Construction, with financial services playing a crucial role in accelerating the adoption of environmentally friendly solutions by optimizing the customers' cost of usage."

In a market that is constantly evolving from a technological and technical point of view, CNH demonstrates its commitment to a sustainable future with financial services as part of this unique journey.