Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company Sets Afloat Another SLG Barge

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company PrJSC has completed the construction of its third SLG barge and is ready to build up to 10 vessels annually.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company PrJSC CEO Dmytro Moskalenko on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The third SLG barge has already been set afloat. Our plant fully mastered the conversion technology. We are ready to build up to 10 barges per annum with the possibility of increasing production volumes by 20%. Currently, Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company has been provided with the non-self-propelled fleet,” Moskalenko wrote.

In 2023, the company carried out a large amount of repairs and completed the formation of a self-propelled fleet reserve to carry up to 200,000 tonnes of goods per month.

Now, Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company can also receive the fleet of other enterprises and companies. According to Moskalenko, the plant has enough work orders.

Moskalenko mentioned that famous foreign manufacturers had expressed interest in the production site of Kiliia Shipyard. Relevant consultations are underway.

“In fact, we have everything necessary for the placement of any production facility, such as infrastructure, communications, areas, workers and, most importantly, convenient logistics that allow us to import equipment or component parts by sea and export finished products to EU countries by river,” Moskalenko concluded.

A reminder that the first SLG barge was set afloat in late 2023. In early February 2024, Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company PrJSC built the second SLG barge.

Photo: Dmytro Moskalenko

