American Congress investigates 13 banks over January 6 crash

(MENAFN) In a move that underscores heightened scrutiny over the events surrounding the January 6th Capitol riot, Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives have initiated a probe into 13 financial institutions suspected of colluding with federal agencies to surveil Americans without proper warrants. Allegations suggest that these banks may have cooperated with the FBI and the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to monitor individuals involved in or associated with the unrest that unfolded at the United States Capitol in 2021.



Following the storming of the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, which coincided with Republican objections to the certification of the 2020 election results, Democrats characterized the incident as an "insurrection" and embarked on a widespread effort to identify and apprehend individuals linked to the events. Now, a House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, chaired by Judiciary Committee member Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), seeks to investigate potential collusion between financial institutions and federal agencies in this controversial surveillance effort.



According to a letter obtained exclusively by the Daily Mail, Representative Jordan expressed concerns about the alleged collaboration between law enforcement agencies and banks, raising questions about the legality and scope of surveillance conducted without proper authorization. The letter highlights worries about the utilization of backdoor information sharing mechanisms and the classification of routine transactions or political expressions as suspicious or indicative of extremism.



Specifically, Representative Jordan referenced evidence suggesting that the FBI and FinCEN may have instructed banks to monitor transactions involving purchases of Bibles or search terms related to former President Trump, such as "Trump" or "MAGA" (Make America Great Again). These revelations have fueled concerns about potential overreach by federal agencies and financial institutions in surveilling American citizens, prompting calls for transparency and accountability in the investigation.



As the congressional probe unfolds, lawmakers aim to shed light on the extent of collaboration between financial institutions and law enforcement agencies in monitoring individuals associated with the Capitol riot. The investigation underscores broader concerns about privacy rights, government surveillance practices, and the balance between national security and civil liberties in the aftermath of significant political events.

