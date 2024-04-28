KUNA Media Development Ctr Holds Training Prog. On Podcasts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 28 (KUNA) -- KUNA Center for Media Skills Development kicked off on Sunday its training program on podcast, dubbing and voice-over skills.

The course saw the participation of KUNA employees and counterparts from the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Nazaha Anti-Corruption Authority and Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.

The program, presented by Dr. Bassam Al-Jazzaf, covers various media topics including the difference between conventional radio and podcasts, types of voice-overs, understand and use dubbing, and how to add audio on pictures.

KUNA Center for the Development of Media Skills was established in 1995 to train media personnel and elevate their skills. (end)

