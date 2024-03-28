Tension In Lucknow Following Clash Between Two Communities

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 29 (IANS) Tension prevails between two communities following an incident of stone-pelting after a clash in Rajendra Nagar area of Lucknow under the Naka Hindola police station on Thursday night, the police said.

Following the incident, Lucknow police detained a total of five people from both parties and deployed sufficient security forces to control the situation.

Reportedly, one group comprised individuals from the Hindu community while the other consisted of members from the Muslim community. Videos of the incident were also being circulated widely on social media.

"The incident of stone pelting was reported around 9:45 p.m. at the control room between two parties in Rajendra Nagar. Immediately after receiving the information, the police reached the spot," said Lucknow police in its official statement.

"It was found that one person identified as Safiq was sitting outside on the road, and another person identified as Akash and his friends, who were inebriated, initiated a conversation about their previous altercation on the day of Holi. Akash mentioned that Safiq had gone crazy, causing both sides to gather and start pelting stones," the statement added.

It said that complaints were received from both parties and that necessary legal action was being taken to restore peace.

"My brother and his friends were celebrating Holi when I sent him to a shop in the area where Muslim families reside. Some dispute arose, leading to a scuffle," said a resident.