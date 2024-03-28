Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3143490 KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Interior announces seizure of 350 kg. of cannabis while being smuggled into Kuwait by sea.

3143484 RIYADH -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi unveils a vision for protecting regional peace, security and prosperity.

3143462 GAZA -- At least 200 Palestinians are killed by the Israeli occupation forces in a new massacre at Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza.

3143439 AMMAN -- Kuwait Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al-Marri hands over a Kuwaiti contribution of USD two million to the UNRWA relief effort for the Palestinian refugees.

3143492 BRUSSELS -- The International Court of Justice orders Israel to ensure "unhindered provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance" to the Gazans.

3143410 WASHINGTON -- A female employee of the State Dept. resigns office in protest against the US military and diplomatic support for the Israeli offensive on Gaza. (end)

gb









MENAFN28032024000071011013ID1108035143