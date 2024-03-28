Four School Boys Drown While Bathing In Ma Oya River

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Four school boys who were bathing in the Ma Oya river had drowned and are presumed dead.
The Police said the boys were part of a group who had gone for a bath in the river.
Five boys had been pulled into the water and one was rescued by area residents.
A search operation was launched to locate the remains of the other 4 boys. (Colombo Gazette)
MENAFN28032024000190011042ID1108034959
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.