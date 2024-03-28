Poland, Ukraine 'A Step Forward' To Solutions On Agricultural Imports: Polish PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Warsaw, March 29 (IANS) Poland and Ukraine had moved a step forward in finding solutions on agricultural imports, the Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said after meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal.

He said on Thursday that the two governments were close to solutions on the number of agricultural products that can flow to Poland, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added that the issue of the transit of Ukrainian goods through Poland was also discussed to ensure the transit does not disrupt the Polish market.

Shmyhal hailed the talks as "constructive," saying the two sides had made progress regarding lifting the border blockade.

He said that the Ukrainian government had suspended the granting of grain export licenses so that corn, rapeseed, sunflower, and wheat would not be exported to Poland.

"We do not issue such licenses now, we will issue them after consultation with the Polish government," Shmyhal added.

Polish farmers have been staging protests against cheap agricultural imports from Ukraine by blocking border crossings and tensions have grown between Kiev and Warsaw. The new Polish government led by Tusk had pledged to solve the issue after it came into power last December.