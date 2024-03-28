INDIA Bloc To Protest Outside BJP Headquarters In Delhi Today

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) The opposition INDIA bloc will stage a protest outside the BJP headquarters in the national capital on Friday against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the electoral bond issue, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Thursday.

The INDIA bloc had announced on Sunday that it will hold a joint rally at the Ramlila Maidan in protest against Kejriwal's arrest on March 31.

"We are organising a grand rally at the Ramlila Maidan on March 31 to protest against the current state of affairs in the nation. The prominent leaders of the INDIA bloc will be actively involved in this event," Gopal Rai, the AAP's Delhi convenor, had said.

Rai, accompanied by fellow Delhi Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, along with Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely and other senior leaders, said, "Democracy and the nation are facing imminent threats. All parties belonging to the INDIA bloc will join forces in this grand rally to safeguard the interests of the nation and uphold democracy."