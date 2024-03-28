JKSCERT Issues Revised Date Sheet For 8Th

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir State Council of Educational Research and Training (JKSCERT) Thursday issued a revised date sheet for Middle Standard Examination for soft and hard zones of session 2023-24.
The examination in both soft and hard zones will commence from April-02 and will culminate on April-15. JKSCERT said that the timing has been preponed from 11.00 AM to 10.00 AM for commencement of the Middle Standard Examination 2023-24.ADVERTISEMENT
It suggested the students take their examination at the already notified examination Centres on the above dates well in time. The candidates were further advised to carry admit cards on all days of examination for verification.
“The Complex Heads shall ensure that all the SOPs for the conduct of examination are followed in letter and spirit,” JKSCERT said
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also JKBOSE Reschedules Board Class Exams 8th Class Exams: JKSCERT Postpones Exam Of All Papers Except For English Subject
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN28032024000215011059ID1108034510
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.