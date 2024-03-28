Formula 1 Owner Plans To Buy Motogp

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Liberty Media, the company that owns Formula 1, is close toconcluding an agreement to purchase the World championship in roadand circuit motorcycle racing in the MotoGP class, Azernews reports, citing the Financial Timesnewspaper.

Now the commercial rights to MotoGP belong to the internationalcompany Dorna Sports S.L, which Liberty Media is going to buy for 4billion euros.

The announcement of Liberty Media's deal with Dorna could come asearly as next week.

Liberty Media bought Formula 1 in 2017 for $4.4 billion. Thefranchise's market value is currently estimated at more than $15billion.