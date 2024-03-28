China Develops Anti-Aircraft Missile With Range Of More Than Two Thousand Kilometers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

China has developed a guided anti-aircraft missile capable ofhitting aerial targets at a distance of two thousand kilometers, Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.

The new rocket is 8 meters long and weighs 2.5 tons and can belaunched from mobile devices. It is designed to shoot down radaraircraft and long-range bombers.

Although there is no complete information about the appearanceof the rocket, it is assumed that it is similar to the Feitian-1hypersonic missile developed two years ago.

According to Chinese experts, the new missile has not yetentered service with the Chinese army, but "is important formaintaining peace and stability on a global and regionalscale."

It should be noted that the flight range of the world's mostadvanced anti-aircraft missiles is no more than several hundredkilometers. Providing target designation when using long-rangeweapons is a problem. Chinese scientists plan to solve this problemwith the help of reconnaissance satellites.