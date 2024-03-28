China Develops Anti-Aircraft Missile With Range Of More Than Two Thousand Kilometers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
China has developed a guided anti-aircraft missile capable ofhitting aerial targets at a distance of two thousand kilometers, Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.
The new rocket is 8 meters long and weighs 2.5 tons and can belaunched from mobile devices. It is designed to shoot down radaraircraft and long-range bombers.
Although there is no complete information about the appearanceof the rocket, it is assumed that it is similar to the Feitian-1hypersonic missile developed two years ago.
According to Chinese experts, the new missile has not yetentered service with the Chinese army, but "is important formaintaining peace and stability on a global and regionalscale."
It should be noted that the flight range of the world's mostadvanced anti-aircraft missiles is no more than several hundredkilometers. Providing target designation when using long-rangeweapons is a problem. Chinese scientists plan to solve this problemwith the help of reconnaissance satellites.
MENAFN28032024000195011045ID1108034451
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.