Over 5,000 Verified Subscribers Accounts In X To Receive Premium+ Subscription

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Accounts on X (formerly Twitter) with more than 5,000 confirmedsubscribers will receive a Premium+ subscription for free, andpages with 2.5 thousand or more will receive Premium subscriptionfeatures, Azernews report, citing Elon Musk.

"In the future, all accounts with more than 2.5 thousandverified subscribers will receive Premium features for free, andaccounts with more than 5 thousand will receive Premium+," Muskwrote on Twitter.

There are three types of subscriptions on Social network X, allof which are available on a paid basis. The cheapest - basic -costs $3 per month or $32 per year. A Premium subscription costs $8per month or $84 per year. A Premium+ subscription costs users $16per month or $168 per year.