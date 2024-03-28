Taiwanese Army Reports Appearance Of 20 Chinese Aircraft Near Island

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The armed forces of Taiwan recorded the appearance of 20aircraft and 8 ships of the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA)near the island, Azernews reports, citing thedefense ministry of Taiwan.

The Taiwanese military noted that 14 PLA vehicles crossed theso-called middle line of the Taiwan Strait, which is considered aconditional demarcation line with mainland China on the island them were J-16 fighter jets, Y-8 multirole aircraft andunmanned aerial vehicles.

In total, since the beginning of March, the Taiwanese army hasrecorded the appearance of 343 military aircraft and 186 Chineseships near the island.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949,when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek(1887-1975) fled there, having been defeated in the Chinese civilwar. Beijing considers Taiwan to be one of the provinces of thePeople's Republic of China.