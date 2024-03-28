Congress Boycotted Ram Temple Opening, Now People Will Boycott The Party: Vasundhara Raje

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 29 (IANS) Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje said on Thursday that the Congress had boycotted the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' and now the people of the country will boycott the grand old party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

She also called the Congress a sinking ship, where there is panic among the workers.

"Congress candidates are returning their tickets. They are leaving the election field and running away, saying that they do not want party tickets," said Raje while addressing a party workers' meeting in support of MP Dushyant Singh, the BJP candidate from Jhalawar-Baran.

Raje also expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for renominating Dushyant Singh as the BJP candidate.

When the workers raised 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' slogans and called for winning the Jhalawar-Baran seat by a margin of five lakh votes, the former CM said that this dream is not big, and can be fulfilled through hard work.

She also counted the achievements of Narendra Modi and said that because of the work done by the Prime Minister, he will be elected to the post for a third term, while Dushyant Singh will become the MP for the fifth time.