Bitcoin Stock News Bite - Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT) Soars On Financial Results For The Six Months Ending December 31, 2023

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Bitcoin/Crypto Stock News Bites - Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT ) (TSX: HUT) is one of the top crypto stock gainers this morning as bitcoin passes $71,000 and the company reported its financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2023.

The stock is trading at $15.98, up $2.57 or 19.16% on the TSX and $11.85, gaining $1.99 or 20.20% on the NASDAQ.

Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights

U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. dba US Bitcoin Corp ("USBTC") and Hut 8 Mining Corp. completed an all-stock merger of equals (the "Business Combination") on November 30, 2023. USBTC was deemed the accounting acquirer in the transaction, so the Company's results of operations reflect only USBTC's performance up until the completion of the Business Combination on November 30, 2023. The Company's results of operations for the combined company start on December 1, 2023.

There was also a change of year-end for the accounting acquirer, USBTC, from June 30 to December 31. As a result, the Company is filing transition period financial statements as a bridge between USBTC's last year-end, which was June 30, 2023, and Hut 8 Corp.'s new year-end, which is December 31, 2023. The outcome of this is a six-month set of financials, including audited financials for the six months ended December 31, 2023 and unaudited financials for the six months ended Dec 31, 2022.

Operating portfolio totaled 839 megawatts ("MW") across 11 sites in North America comprising six digital asset mining sites and five cloud and colocation data centers as of December 31, 2023.

Self-mining hashrate totaled approximately 6.3 exahash per second (EH/s) as of December 31, 2023, including the Company's net share of the King Mountain joint venture ("King Mountain JV").

Revenue increased by $14.6 million to $60.6 million from $46.0 million in the six months ended December 31, 2022.

Net income improved to $6.2 million compared to a net loss of $81.3 million in the six months ended December 31, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $49.5 million to $62.3 million from $12.8 million in the six months ended December 31, 2022.

During the six months ended December 31, 2023, 1,244 Bitcoin were mined. As of December 31, 2023, total self-mined Bitcoin balance of 9,195, which represented a market value of approximately $388.1 million. As of February 29, 2024, total self-mined Bitcoin balance of 9,110 Bitcoin, which represented a market value of approximately $557.3 million.

Cost to mine a Bitcoin for owned facilities, including the Company's net share of the King Mountain JV, was $16,353, versus $16,447 for the six months ended December 31, 2022. Cost to mine including hosted miners was $18,815, versus $16,305 in the six months ended December 31, 2022.

Read the company's full news and disclaimer here:

Research more bitcoin stocks with Investorideas stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.