Biotech Stock News Bite - Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) Makes NASDAQ Top Gainers List On News It Acquired Phase 2-Ready Anti-IL-1Β Mab

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Biotech Stock News Bites - Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX ) blew other stocks away making the NASDAQ top percentage gainer in today's session, currently trading at $ 22.58, up $17.83 for a gain of 382.12%. The stock had a morning high of $27.90.

Avalo just announced it has acquired a Phase 2-ready anti-IL-1β mAb, which it refers to as AVTX-009, through the acquisition of privately held AlmataBio, Inc. Concurrent with the acquisition, Avalo entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of preferred stock and warrants in a private placement led by Commodore Capital and TCGX, with participation from BVF Partners, Deep Track Capital, OrbiMed, Petrichor, and RA Capital Management. The private placement will provide up to $185 million in gross proceeds, including an initial gross upfront investment of $115.6 million. After deducting estimated transaction costs from both the private placement financing and the acquisition of AlmataBio, Avalo expects net upfront proceeds to be approximately $105 million. The private placement is expected to close on March 28, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Avalo intends to pursue the development of AVTX-009 in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). Topline results from a planned Phase 2 trial in HS are expected in 2026 and the upfront funding is expected to fund operations through this data readout and into 2027. In addition to HS, Avalo intends to develop AVTX-009 in at least one other chronic inflammatory indication.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of AVTX-009 and concurrent financing of up to $185 million. Avalo remains focused on the treatment of inflammatory conditions, and we are excited to prepare to initiate a Phase 2 trial in HS, a severe autoimmune disease with significant unmet needs. We believe AVTX-009, which was originally developed by Eli Lilly, has a high probability of success for the treatment of HS as evidenced by recent data readouts validating inhibition of IL-1β in this disease. We believe that HS is a multi-billion-dollar commercial opportunity and that AVTX-009 has the potential to be best-in-class and best-in-indication because of its target, half-life, and potency, which may allow for strong efficacy and convenient dosing," said Garry A. Neil, MD, CEO, and Chairman of the Board at Avalo. "We are excited to be fully funded through our expected data readout and we appreciate the support of this outstanding investment syndicate."

Dr. Neil continued, "I want to thank Patrick Crutcher and his team at AlmataBio for their great work in identifying and bringing this potentially best-in-class molecule forward. Mr. Crutcher has a long history of successful biotech entrepreneurship and identifying high quality opportunities. We greatly value his partnership and expertise."

Patrick J. Crutcher, former CEO of AlmataBio, added, "We are pleased that Avalo recognizes the promise of AVTX-009, an important potential treatment option for patients with inflammatory diseases. AlmataBio was founded to identify, acquire, and accelerate the development of clinically meaningful therapies, and we are proud of the contribution of the talented AlmataBio team to this mission. We look forward to the advancement of AVTX-009 into a Phase 2 trial in HS under Dr. Neil's stewardship."

