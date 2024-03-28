Jordan’S Exports Of Clothing, Fertilizers Surge

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Jordan's fertilizer exports were up 82.6% in January this year, Petra state news agency reported based on data from the Department of Statistics. The monthly foreign trade report revealed that clothing and related accessories and pharmaceutical preparations were also up. (Pictured, a cargo ship sitting at anchor near the port city of Aqaba, Jordan.)

Overall, statistical data indicated an increase in the total value of domestic exports in January this year by 1.2%, reaching JOD 593 million (USD 837 million), compared to JOD 586 million (USD 827 million) for the same month last year. Fertilizer exports in January totaled approximately JOD 42 million (USD 59 million), compared to JOD 23 million (USD 32 million) for the same period last year.

Nevertheless, raw potash exports reached approximately JOD 44 million (USD 62 million), a decrease from JOD 48 million (USD 68 million) in the same comparison period. Phosphate exports in January this year totaled about JOD 42 million (USD 59 million), down from JOD 54 million (USD 76 million) for the same period last year.

Jewelry exports in January this year were also down to about JOD 55 million (USD 78 million) from JOD 70 million (USD 99 million) in the same month last year.

Clothing and related accessories exports reached around JOD 132 million (USD 186 million), a significant 21.2% increase. Additionally, pharmaceutical preparations were up by 8.8%.

