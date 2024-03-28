(MENAFN- EQS Group)



Opening Ceremony of Modern Dental Group, ACESO Production Base Successfully Held in Vietnam









(28 March 2024, Hong Kong) - Modern Dental Group Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Modern Dental" or "the Group", stock code: 03600. HK), a leading global dental prosthetic device provider, successfully held the grand opening ceremony for ACESO production base in Dong Nai, Vietnam today. This milestone event marks the commencement of official operation for the Vietnam production facility, embarking on a new journey towards the Group's accelerated growth globally.





The ACESO facility accounts for a total area of 19,724 square meters. The first phase of the main production building consisting of three floors which has been officially inaugurated, aims for production of diverse prosthetic devices and products.

The establishment of the new facility is expected to attract more skillful talents, significantly enhance the Group's production capacity, with an aim to promote diversification of product portfolio and improve the stability of its supply chain. With an advantageous geographical location, the production facility is surrounded by various large-scale industrial parks including Long Duc Industrial Park, Long Thanh Industrial Park and Nhon Trach Industrial Park, facilitating collaboration within the industrial cluster. Additionally, the production base is only 40 kilometers away from Ho Chi Minh City, and mere 10 kilometers from the renowned national project in Vietnam - the Long Thanh International Airport. Given the convenience in transportation and exceptional logistics advantages, it provides robust support for the Group's rapid development.





For production capability, ACESO is expected to achieve an annual production capacity of up to 500,000 units under full capacity. Leverage on the relatively low labor costs in Vietnam, it provides significant cost advantages for the Group. The new facility diversifies the risks associated with centralized production location, it also enhances the Group's competitiveness in the global markets, and therefore improves the overall operational efficiency. Modern Dental Group is committed to ensuring efficient and high-quality production to meet the customers' demands and support continuous expansion.





In terms of talents and technology, the first phase of the Vietnam facility can accommodate over a thousand dental technicians. Given the set trend of dental digitalization, the production facility is equipped with the state-of-the-art technologies, such as CAD/CAM production devices, to establish a digital and intelligent management system. It enables the Group to stay at the forefront and capture new business opportunities in the industry, laying a solid foundation for its sustainable growth.





Modern Dental Group's production facilities are strategically located in all major regions worldwide, including Europe, North America, Greater China, Australia, and Southeast Asia. This strategic layout enables the Group to provide premium and customized solutions to meet local demands in an efficient manner. The expansion in the Southeast Asian market is a big stride forward and deliver the Group's commitment to strengthen the overall production chain and R&D capabilities under the global development trend. It also actively promotes resource integration and mutual collaboration across the regions. The opening of ACESO production base in Vietnam will significantly empower the core production capabilities and efficiency of the Group, driving vigorous development of new quality productive forces and solidifying the Group's leading position in dentistry.





About Modern Dental Group







Modern Dental Group Limited (Stock code: 03600) is a leading global dental prosthetics provider, distributor and consultant with a focus on providing custom-made prostheses to customers in the growing prosthetics industry. Our product portfolio is broadly categorized into three product lines: fixed prosthetic devices, such as crowns and bridges; removable prosthetic devices, such as removable dentures; and other devices, such as orthodontic devices, sports guards, clear aligners, and anti-snoring devices.





Modern Dental Group has a global portfolio of respected brands, including Labocast, Permadental and Elysee Dental in Western Europe, YZJ Dental in China, Modern Dental Lab in Hong Kong, Modern Dental USA in the United States, Modern Dental Pacific in Australia and New Zealand, Modern Dental SG in Singapore, Modern Dental TW in Taiwan, and Apex Digital Dental in Malaysia. We have grown these brands by providing premium and consistent quality products and superior customer service. We have more than 80 service centers in over 23

countries and serve over 30,000 customers.





