Sayani Gupta And Kunal Rawal Spill The Tea On All Things Bollywood On NEXA On The Road

Bollywood diva Sayani Gupta, known for her sensational performance in Four More Shots Please! and celebrated designer and stylist Kunal Rawal, gave us a sneak peek into their world of entertainment during a candid conversation with creator and host Janice Sequeira in a series shot for Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI and NEXA. The episodes have been shot on the backdrop of the series"NEXA on the Road", where the cheerful host Janice Sequeira embarks on a whimsical journey, in the brand new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara car.





Whilst driving around Mumbai with Janice, Sayani Gupta discloses how Ranveer Singh is the ultimate 4AM friend because apart from being entertaining and funny, he is one of the smartest in the industry. She then goes on to dish out fashion secrets saying that 'red lips' is something that can never go out of style. When asked about her Bollywood crush, Sayani exclaims that Shah Rukh Khan would be the one celebrity she would have a hall pass on. When it comes to shaking a leg at Bollywood parties, Sayani Gupta says there is no one better than the Kaushal brothers at doing that. Speaking about her best buddy for insightful conversations, Sayani says Kalki Koechlin is her go-to and goes on to appreciate Kalki's sense of style and stature.





In another episode of the season, Kunal Rawal is seen in conversation with Janice. Rawal is seen sharing anecdotes of close childhood friend Sonam Kapoor. In a hilarious game segment, Kunal gives us his take on Bollywood's creme de la creme. From comparing close friend Athiya's husband, KL Rahul, to the charming Archie Andrews from "The Archies," to affectionately dubbing Arjun Kapoor as "the chachu, the wise sage" of his inner circle-this episode promises a whirlwind of laughter and insights! And let's not forget the epic fashion collaboration between Kunal and the ever-suave Ranbir Kapoor! We hear firsthand how Rawal whipped up a show-stopping outfit for Ranbir in just 48 hours, which ended up creating a lot of buzz and made it to his recent blockbuster film, Animal.





In addition to Kunal Rawal and Sayani Gupta, the series also had ace designer Divyak Dsouza , magnetic media personality Malini Agarwal and global digital content creator Niharika NM in conversation with the host.

Through the series, the host converses with key opinion leaders, visionary designers, celebrities, influencers, and trendsetters that are shaping the landscapes of innovation, particularly in the realm of fashion. The insightful interviews go beyond the surface, diving into the different inspirations, challenges, and aspirations that fuel their creative engines. NEXA on the Road is a thrilling exploration into the minds that drive change and redefine the norms.

