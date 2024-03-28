ROOST, A MEME Coin, Will Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list ROOST in the Meme Zone. For all CoinW users, the ROOST/USDT and ROOST 4x ETF will be officially available for trading on 28th March 2024, at 12:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of ROOST, we are launching the“Join the ROOST bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







Empowering the Base Ecosystem with High Liquidity and Activity

ROOST, which opened on-chain today with remarkable activity, boasts 20,494 holding addresses and a current market capitalization of $110 million. With liquidity in the liquidity pool reaching $9.8 million, and major exchanges listing the token, ROOST has already established itself as a prominent player in the cryptocurrency market.

As a presale project on the Base chain, ROOST has garnered immense interest from participants, leading to high activity and a daily trading volume exceeding $100 million. With a mission to protect, revitalize, and develop the ROOST community, the project is set to redefine the landscape of decentralized ecosystems.

Tokenomics and Community Engagement

ROOST, with a total supply of 1 billion tokens, has allocated its tokens strategically to various stakeholders within the ecosystem:

– 50% allocated to presale participants

– 15% for liquidity pool supply

– 15% for exchanges and market making

– 10% for Centralized Exchanges (CEX)

– 5% for market making

– 10% for marketing efforts

– 5% for strategic partnerships

– 5% for advertising fees

– 10% for team/advisors, with 5% vested for 1 year

– 5% for advisors

With 50% of LP raised and 50% of funds raised allocated for expenses, development, and distribution, ROOST demonstrates a robust token economic model designed to incentivize participation and foster growth within the ecosystem.

The community surrounding ROOST is vibrant and engaged, with 42,000 followers on Twitter and a Telegram group boasting 6,300 members. This active community serves as the backbone of the project, driving discussions, fostering collaboration, and propelling ROOST towards its goals of community protection and development.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent ROOST prize pool will be up for grabs from March 28th, 2024, at 10:00 to April 3rd, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About ROOST

ROOST is the champion of the Base ecosystem, dedicated to protecting, revitalizing, and developing the ROOST community. With a strategic token allocation model and a vibrant community of supporters, ROOST aims to redefine the landscape of decentralized ecosystems and drive innovation in the cryptocurrency space.