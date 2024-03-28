Excise Policy Case: Court Extends ED Custody Of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Till April 1

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Thursday, March 28, extended Enforcement Directorate's custody of Chief Minister and AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal by four days till April 1 in alleged excise policy case.

The probing agency had sought seven-day custody of the AAP chief, but the court Special Judge Kaveri Baweja said he has to be produced before the court on April 1 at 11 am did not oppose the remand, reported Live Law read: Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE UpdatesThe probe agency arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with an alleged excise policy-linked money laundering case investigating agency, ED, on Thursday moved a remand application stating that they require Delhi CM's further custody for interrogation to confront him with some other people.“Statements of some AAP Goa candidates are being recorded,\" ED told the court SV Raju who is representing the ED said that Kejriwal's statements have been recorded, however, he gave evasive replies.“He is deliberately not cooperating with us,\" ASG said, as reported by ANI submissions for himself, Kejriwal said a smokescreen of the AAP being corrupt has been created before the nation.\"I am named by four witnesses in the excise policy case. Are 4 statements enough to arrest a sitting CM?\" he added, as the CM was being brought to the courtroom in Rouse Avenue court at the end of his ED custody, he said,“It is a political conspiracy and the people will give an answer to it.”

Prior to this, the Delhi High Court today also rejected a PIL seeking the removal of Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister. As per Bar and Bench, \"It is for the Executive to decide... There is no rule to remove him.\"

Also Read: Over 600 lawyers write to CJI DY Chandrachud raising alarm over a group tainting judiciaryEarlier, Kejriwal's wife Sunita had said that her husband will reveal the truth regarding the case in court on March 28.\"In the so-called liquor scam, ED has conducted more than 250 raids. They are searching for the money of this so-called scam. They have found nothing yet. Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will reveal everything in court on March 28. He will reveal where the money of the liquor scam is. He will also provide proof...\" she had said.

MENAFN28032024007365015876ID1108033741