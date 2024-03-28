ED Accuses Delhi CM Of 'Evasive Replies', Arvind Kejriwal Says 'Keep Me In Custody As Long As...': What Happened In Court?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday extended Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till April 1. The Aam Aadmi Party national convener, while submitting his statement in the court, accused the Enforcement Directorate of purposefully working to“crush AAP”. He also alleged that a smokescreen of the party being corrupt has been created in front of the nation.

Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE updatesThe Delhi CM made allegations against the agency and asked some striking questions related to the money laundering case. In response, the Enforcement Directorate said that Kejriwal is not cooperating in the investigation and reminded that“CM is not above the law”. Here are the top highlights from the Arvind Kejriwal hearing court hearing on liquor policy scam case- What happened in court today?Delhi Chief Minister asked some striking questions in the court about his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the investigation of the now scrapped Delhi liquor policy case. He accused the ED of purposefully working for the“destruction of the Aam Aadmi Party”.'Are 4 statements enough to arrest a sitting CM?,' Arvind Kejriwal in court-While making submissions in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal questioned whether merely four statements mentioning his name in the ED investigations are enough to arrest a sitting CM. \"I am named by four witnesses in the excise policy case. Are 4 statements enough to arrest a sitting CM?,\" asked Arvind Kejriwal.

Also Read: Top quotes from Arvind Kejriwal's address in Delhi court-While addressing the court, Kejriwal claimed that there were only four statements, including C Arvind, where he claimed that \"he gave some documentation to Manish Sisodia in my presence\".-Underlining that several“bureaucrats and MLAs” regularly visit his house, Arvind Kejriwal asked,“Are these four statements made by different people sufficient to arrest a sitting Chief Minister?”-He also accused the ED of creating a smokescreen of the Aam Aadmi Party being corrupt in front of the nation. Making it clear that he is ready to face the ED probe, the AAP national convener said that he opposes the ground on which he was arrested in the case.

-The Enforcement Directorate arrested Arvind Kejriwal from his residence in the Delhi liquor policy case on March 21. Later, he was sent to remand till March 28 by the court. The Delhi HC will hear Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest by the ED on April 3.Arvind Kejriwal news: A CM is not above the law, ED says in court-The ED said Kejriwal was giving evasive replies and not disclosing passwords of his digital devices.

-After Arvind Kejriwal's submission, the Enforcement Directorate claimed to have evidence against the AAP national convener that he demanded ₹100 crore.

-\"He wants to play to the gallery by making the same submissions,\" said ED's counsel S Raju during the hearing. The ED also said that apart from Kejriwal's involvement in the scam as AAP convener, a lot of money was used in the AAP Goa campaign. A chief minister is not above the law, the ED said.-During the hearing, the ED also argued that the digital data extracted from Kejriwal's possession is to be examined. ASG Raju said that Kejriwal's statements were recorded but he gave evasive replies

