Deepika Padukone Shares Cryptic Post On Success During Pregnancy, 'Choose Between Success And Burnout'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Deepika Padukone who is soon to embrace the journey of motherhood recently took to her Instagram stories to share a thought-provoking message about success and its relationship with personal well-being. The cryptic quote she shared encourages individuals to redefine success and consider how their actions can positively impact future generations, particularly women, by alleviating the pressure to choose between success and burnout.
The post
This poignant reflection from Deepika arrives amidst her journey towards motherhood with her actor-husband Ranveer Singh. The couple, who have been married for over five years, announced their pregnancy in February 2024 through a heartwarming poster adorned with children's clothes, toys, and balloons, indicating the September 2024 arrival of their first child.
Also read:
Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are ENGAGED! Share picture with engagement ring
The timing of Deepika's post is notable, as it aligns with her previous statements expressing her desire to start a family with Ranveer. In an interview, she affirmed their shared excitement for parenthood, reflecting their deep love for children and anticipation for the future.
Professional front
Deepika Padukone has an exciting lineup of projects awaiting her. She is set to star opposite Prabhas in 'Kalki 2989 AD', a highly anticipated film featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles slated for release in May this year. Additionally, she will collaborate with Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern'.
MENAFN28032024007385015968ID1108033691
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.