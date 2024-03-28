Mallikarjun Kharge Hits Back At PM Modi's 'Bullying A Cong Culture' Remark

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter said that "to browbeat and bully others is the vintage culture of the Congress" while reacting to an open letter to the Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, which was signed by over 600 advocates.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote: "Five decades ago itself they had called for a 'committed judiciary' - they shamelessly want commitment from others for their selfish interests but desist from any commitment towards the nation."

"No wonder 140 crore Indians are rejecting them," PM Modi added, in a veiled dig at the grand old party's flagging fortunes as the latter gets overpowered by its allies in the seat-sharing talks for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Responding to this, Kharge said: "PM Modi, you are obviously not aware, but it is not proper form for the PM to comment on our judiciary.

The Congress leader, in a statement, also posed some questions to PM Modi.

"Why did 4 senior-most Supreme Court judges hold an unprecedented press conference and warn against 'destruction of Democracy' by your regime?

"Why was one of the judges nominated by your government to the Rajya Sabha?

"Why has your party fielded a former high court judge from West Bengal for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections?"

Kharge also asked: "Why did you bring the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) that was struck down by the Supreme Court?

The Congress chief, addressing the Prime Minister, further said: "PM Modi ji, India's institutions are the property of India's people. You are personally responsible for usurping their powers and weakening our country.

"The Congress party helped build and nurture these institutions. Thousands of our workers and leaders gave their lives for them. We will take these institutions back from you and return them to the people of India," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, country's top advocates, including Harish Salve, Pinky Anand, Manan Kumar Mishra, Chetan Mittal, Hitesh Jain, and many others, sent an open letter to the CJI, expressing their concern over the attempts made by vested interest groups trying to put pressure on the judiciary, influence the judicial process, and defame the courts, particularly in the politically sensitive cases.

Throwing his weight behind the hundreds of lawyers protesting against such vested interests, PM Modi pointed out how the Congress wanted a 'committed judiciary' five decades ago but is now resorting to 'bullying tactics' for selfish interests.