Trinamool Moves ECI Against PM Modi's Conversation With BJP Nominee On 'Distribution Of Rs 3K Cr Seized Assets To Bengal's People'

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held a telephonic conversation with the BJP nominee from Krishnanagar, Amrita Roy, in which the former could be heard assuring Roy that he is exploring legal options to ensure that the Rs 3,000 crore attached by the central agencies such as the ED will be returned to the people of the state.

Now, as the audio clip went viral on social media, the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) through the state poll panel, accusing the Prime Minister of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by referring to financial promises during his conversation with Roy.

In the purported audio clip, the Prime Minister could be heard assuring Roy that he is exploring legal options to ensure that an amount of Rs 3,000 looted from the poor people and attached by the central agencies is returned to the people of the state.

In its letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the Trinamool argued that it is clear that the Prime Minister was showing his interest in introducing a new scheme or a provision of law, whereby he aims to distribute an amount of Rs 3,000 crore purportedly attached by the ED to the people of Bengal, calling it a clear violation of the MCC.

The Trinamool also accused Roy, who hails from the Royal family of Krishnanagar, of making religiously loaded statements by referring to her ancestor Raja Krishnachandra Roy.

The Trinamool has requested the poll panel to intervene in the matter and prevent the Prime Minister and other BJP leaders from making monetary promises or announcing new schemes.

The state's ruling party has also requested the Commission to issue necessary directions to Roy, or any other BJP leader, from making any religiously loaded statement.