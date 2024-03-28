Jordan's Exports To EU Up To Jd37mln During Last January 2024-Dos

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.28 (Petra) - Jordan's exports to European Union countries accounted for 60.9% out of the total national exports during January of this year.According to foreign trade data issued by Department of Statistics (DoS) AND monitored by "Petra", the value of national exports to European Union nations went up in January of this year, reaching JD37 million, compared to JD23 million for the same month last year, driven by an increase in the volume of Jordanian exports to the Netherlands, which reached JD13 million.Meanwhile, value of national exports to the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) countries grew by 2.4% in January of this year, reaching JD210 million, compared to JD205 million, driven by an increase in the volume of national exports to the Iraqi market, at a value of JD51 million.As for the volume of national exports to North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in January of this year, their value increased by 18.5%, reaching about JD192 million, compared to JD162 million for the same month last year.This surge is driven by the increase in the volume of Jordanian exports to the United States, reaching JD186 million, the report revealed.As for the volume of national exports with non-Arab Asian countries in January of this year, the data showed a decline of 8.1%, reaching approximately JD102 million, compared to the same month of last year, which amounted to JD111 million, driven by a decrease in volume of Jordanian exports to the Indian market that reached JD45 million.Per the report, the volume of national exports to the rest of the economic blocs dropped by 38.8% in January of this year, reaching about JD52 million, compared to JD85 million for the same month last year.This decline is due to a decrease in the volume of exports to free zones, where it reached about JD23 million, the report said.