Stefanchuk, French National Assembly President Discuss Ukraine's Defense Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine expects to launch long-term projects with French defense companies, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk has stated.

According to Ukrinform, in a post on his Facebook page , Stefanchuk wrote that he met with President of the French National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet to discuss cooperation in the defense sector and possible long-term projects with French defense companies.

The Verkhovna Rada chairman thanked France for its support for Ukraine and stressed the importance of the signed agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and France.

Stefanchuk noted that Ukraine looks forward to further supplies of weapons and military equipment, as well as to launching long-term projects with French defense companies.

He paid particular attention to Ukraine's defense needs, emphasizing the need to protect Ukraine's skies and to provide additional air defense systems, long-range missiles, air support for Ukraine and strengthening the capabilities of tactical aviation.

Stefanchuk also thanked France for its decision to freeze Russian assets.

"Now it is important to find a legal mechanism to direct these assets to the restoration of Ukraine and compensation for Ukraine's losses," he said.

The parties also discussed Ukraine's path to the European Union and NATO, as well as the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula.

As Ukrinform reported, President of the French National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet delivered a speech in the Verkhovna Rada in Kyiv.

Photo: Stefanchuk, Facebook