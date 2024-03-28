(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2024 - Nimo, a globally leading pan-entertainment and gaming live streaming platform, today announced that the 2024 Nimo Global Gala will be held in Bangkok, Thailand on April 6th. The event is dedicated to celebrate and honor outstanding streamers and guilds from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Turkey, the Middle East, and other regions. Simultaneously, Nimo will invite globally renowned game Tarisland, top Thai celebrities, and the Bangkok Siam Philharmonic Orchestra to present breathtaking performances, delivering an unparalleled visual feast to fans worldwide.





Tarisland is joining hands with Nimo and will make an explosive debut at the Nimo Global Gala in Thailand this April

According to reliable sources, this year's Gala boasts an impressive line-up of guests, featuring a star-studded array of Nimo's global celebrity streamers, which includes renowned Thai streamers Alice and Fongdo, the highly popular Vietnamese streamers Do Mixi, Thay Giao Ba, and Misthy, Indonesia's Depinaa, and Turkey's Ersin Yekin, to name a few. Nimo will present more than 50 prestigious awards, acknowledging the exceptional achievements of streamers and partners over the past year. These include categories such as the Most Popular Streamer of the Year and the Best Partner of the Year, among others.



Furthermore, Nimo has forged a significant partnership with the globally anticipated MMORPG Tarisland, facilitating deep collaboration and interactive experiences at the Gala. This game has already garnered significant global influence during its testing phase, attracting top KOLs and renowned gaming teams from Europe and the United States to participate in the Chinese version's experience and trial play. Tarisland's epic worldbuilding, exquisite graphics, outstanding music, and immersive gameplay have captivated the eager anticipation of tens of millions of fans worldwide. To fulfill the fans' eager expectations, the Nimo Global Gala venue has dedicated special areas for game trials and interactive photo opportunities, where players will have the exclusive chance to experience the latest version of the game and snap photos with their favorite Cosers. Moreover, the "Superstar" elected through a global fan vote, will also be present at the Nimo Global Gala to interact with their fans.



According to the introduction, Thai celebrities and star groups like Aom (Sushar Manaying), PEARJA, PRIME TIME, and BNK48 will perform lively songs and dances, igniting fans' passion on the scene. Nimo streamers will showcase performances rich in local flavor, including Vietnamese RAP, Thai boxing, and other local acts, celebrating this unforgettable moment together.



Beyond the event's dazzling spectacle, Nimo's fan activities are equally exciting. The Gala, broadcast live worldwide, allows streamers from various regions to engage with fans online, inviting global participation in the celebration. Fans can win prizes by sharing the event page or commenting live. These activities provide opportunities to win generous prizes.



A relevant person in charge from Nimo stated that in the past year, Nimo's global streamers and partners have achieved remarkable results. The company aims to express its gratitude to all partners through this Gala. Furthermore, Nimo plans to continue attracting more high-quality streamers and core users through more appealing support policies and interactive activities. The goal is to build a more sustainable local community ecosystem and provide global users with more diverse and localized live entertainment content.



According to information obtained, the global gala has also received significant support from the cloud service platform "Volcano Engine".



