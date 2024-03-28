HH Shaikha Jawaher Khalifa Al Khalifa Hosts Enchanting Suhoor Gathering in Dubai

(MENAFN- Bashir Mraish Consultancy) HH Sheikha Jawaher Khalifa Al Khalifa graciously hosted a captivating Suhoor at the prestigious Raffles Hotel in Dubai. The event brought together prominent public figures, entrepreneurs, investors, and senior business executives from across the GCC for an evening of delightful conversations and culinary indulgence.



Against the serene atmosphere of Raffles Hotel, guests savoured delectable food and beverages while engaging in meaningful discussions centred around personal and professional success.



During the gathering, Shaikha Jawaher shared her inspiring journey, offering insights into entrepreneurship and resilience. She recounted her experiences overcoming daily business challenges and navigating unforeseen obstacles such as the pandemic and the political instability recently in the Region, underscoring the importance of proactivity and effective communication with stakeholders.



Despite the hurdles, Shaikha Jawaher's unwavering determination revitalized her business ventures and propelled them to new heights. Beyond her professional endeavours, she is renowned for her advocacy for women's empowerment and philanthropic contributions to the community.



Drawing on her diverse expertise in real estate, international trade, human resources, public relations, and investments, Shaikha Jawaher imparts practical wisdom to aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly women and youth. As an ambassador of corporate social responsibility, her commitment to empowering others and fostering sustainable communities embodies her vision for a brighter future.



Shaikha Jawaher also announced the upcoming NOFLTR event, which focused on promoting responsible and meaningful use of social media and digital platforms while preserving social values. The event will feature leading social media personalities emphasizing the importance of ethical and culturally sensitive online interactions. Organized and managed by NFINITY8 Group, an innovative Emirati digital marketing agency and production house, the event aims to provide high-end marketing solutions to clients locally and globally.

For more information about the event and Sheikha Jawaher's endeavors, kindly visit her official website and Instagram account.





MENAFN28032024004771011612ID1108032540