North Field West Expansion will boost Qatar’s LNG production up to 126 Million tons per year

Qatar Energy, Qatar's main Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) producer and one of the world's leading LNG producers, announced recently its intention to carry out the North Field West expansion project, with the aim of boosting the production capacity from 110 to 126 Mtpa in 2026.



Qatar is currently the world’s largest exporter of LNG. It is home to the North Field, the largest non-associated gas reservoir in the world, as this country holds approximately 865 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas and 25.7 billion barrels of crude oil as of 2022.



The industry in Qatar has been undertaking a significant transformation, embracing digitalization. WILOC, world leader in the implementation of state-of-the-art track & trace solutions for the location and monitoring of people and assets within the global energy industry, highlights the growing trend towards the implementation of advanced technologies to boost safety and productivity in workspaces, and becomes a key pillar to optimize work management as well as promoting safer environments.



Qatar Energy, the leading service provider to the oil and gas industry in Qatar, is committed to the safety of their employees, the contractors and the local communities. Through the SHES (Safety, Health, Environment and Security) programme, called 110 (1 team, 1 step further, 0 incidents and defects) as a nod to the 110 mtpa of actual production capacity of the complex, the safety culture of all staff in each of the three target groups, department heads and managers, supervisors and workers, is reinforced.



The 110 program, which is part of the SHES (Safety, Health, and Environment and Security) policy to ensure safe operations in all processes, is a good example of Qatar Energy's commitment to safety in particular. As in Wiloc, the fundamental principle of this program is that all incidents are avoidable (0 incidents and defects) if there is prevention (1 step ahead) and if everyone performs each task safely as a united team (1 team).



In recent years, the oil and gas industry in Qatar has witnessed a significant shift towards the integration of digital technologies for Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) processes. It is worth noting that digitalization has become particularly crucial in the oil and gas sector because of its ability to provide full traceability of different materials and activities. In this context, WILOC's solutions are not only the ideal choice for compliance with international standards, but also for optimizing all operational processes.



This evolution in the industry, supported by companies like WILOC, not only moves towards productivity and safety, but also demonstrates Qatar's commitment to adopting advanced technologies to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive labor market. With this premise, WILOC continues to lead the industry implementing innovative solutions in digitizing workplace safety and improving productivity, redefining standards in modern workspaces.



The digitization of occupational risk prevention resulting from these solutions has improved the response to dangerous incidents, such as severe thunderstorms in the area or other risk elements that may pose a problem for the normal performance of workers. In addition, smart personal devices allow for real-time monitoring of biometric parameters of workers, allowing for the identification of risks and the notification of both workers and supervisors in dangerous situations. It is worth noting that, with an integrated individual panic button, workers are also able to notify emergency situations at any time.



All data collected from the physical environment is centralized in an On-Cloud Software platform, covering HSE management, productivity and site access control, which is strategic to significantly reduce access times to the workplace and save an average of 20 minutes per worker per day, which also translates into significant cost savings.



As Javier Benjumea, CEO of WILOC Technologies, points out, "Collaboration between companies and technology solution providers is becoming essential to continue redefining standards in modern workspaces. Investing in digitalization and workplace safety not only boosts operational efficiency, but also ensures safer and more sustainable work environments''.



In fact, WILOC's international presence in the MENA region, Singapore, Europe and the USA, in large oil and gas facilities, demonstrates its strategic importance to the industry. Having developed projects supervising more than 150,000 workers worldwide and working for renowned companies such as Aramco, Exxon Mobile and Técnicas Reunidas, not to mention Iberdrola and Enel Green Power, for whom WILOC has digitized the construction and maintenance of more than 2,000,000 solar photovoltaic plant assets, its solutions are positioned as a guarantee for safety, productivity and operational efficiency within the energy sector.





